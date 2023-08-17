The Spanish Police carried out a successful operation that resulted in the release of four women who had been forced to work as prostitutes in brothels located in the town of Blanes, in northeastern Spain. Agents also arrested five individuals allegedly linked to a criminal network accused of recruiting women in Colombia under false promises to later sexually exploit them on Spanish soil.

(It may interest you: NATO official suggests Ukraine cede territory to join the Alliance).

The women, victims of this network, had been captured in their country of origin, Colombia, using deception tactics that offered them a better life in Spain. However, their hopes were quickly dashed, and instead of a dignified life, they found themselves trapped in situations of sexual exploitation. The police authorities revealed that two of the detainees, considered leaders of the network, have been placed in pretrial detention in connection with this case.

The investigation that led to the dismantling of this human trafficking network began in May of the previous year. Police discovered that the victims were recruited by the ex-husband of one of the alleged leaders of the organization. This individual provided the necessary documentation and money to simulate a tourist trip to Spain, thus deceiving these vulnerable women.

(It may interest you: Turkey registered a record high of heat: a municipality reached almost 50º C).

The human trafficking network was dismantled in Spain.

Once in Spanish territory, the women were taken to brothels where they were forced to work to pay off an alleged debt to the organization. These brothels were managed by women known as “mamis”, who also participated in the control of the victims through the installation of surveillance cameras.

In addition to sexual exploitation, the network was also involved in illicit drug-related activities. Police reported that the organization supplied cocaine to clients who demanded it, generating significant profits. To launder these profits, the network operated a bar and a grocery store in Blanes, both establishments allegedly run by one of the alleged leaders of the network.

During the searches carried out as part of the operation, the agents seized a sum of 3,000 euros in cash, 21 doses of cocaine, luxury watches, various computer devices and a large amount of documentation. The authorities continue to work on the case to fully unravel all the illegal activities carried out by this criminal network and bring justice to the victims of sexual exploitation.

More news

Three Russian journalists opposed to Putin have been poisoned abroad

Lithuania closes two border crossings with Belarus due to ‘threat’ from Wagner group

Russian security service says it has ‘eliminated’ four Ukrainian saboteurs

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from EFE, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.