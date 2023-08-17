A bus caught fire this Wednesday afternoon with passengers on board, while traveling along General Paz and Beiró avenues, in Buenos Aires (Argentina)according to official sources.

Firefighters and Police personnel arrived at the scene and attacked the flames, managing to contain the situation. All the passengers were reportedly evacuated and were unharmed.

According to the authorities, the fire occurred due to a mechanical electrical problem “of which there was no intention”.

The episode was recorded by the security cameras of the Police and also by some drivers who passed through the place. The images of the accident quickly went viral on social networks, in which Several users alerted about the risk of fuel spillage on the highway.

In addition, In the videos you can see how the passengers were left on the side of the shoulder while the firefighters fought the flames.

According to the police report, the presence of the Ministry of Health of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires (Same) was requested as a precaution and members of the Neighborhood Police Station 10 B of the City Police intervened, who cut the trace until removing the vehicle and clean the asphalt tape.

As a result of the operation, there were some delays in traffic, around 3 pm, reported on social networks, which have already been resolved.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA