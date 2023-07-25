Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/24/2023 – 20:45 Share

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Monday, the 24th, that the executive secretary of the portfolio, Dario Durigan, took over the negotiations around the Special Regime for the Chemical Industry (Reiq), which offered tax incentives to the local industry, for the government to try to give a “quick response” to the sector that was served by the benefit. According to Haddad, the matter was discussed in a meeting with the president of Braskem, Roberto Bischoff, this Monday, the 24th.

“It is in the hands of the Treasury Secretary Rogerio Ceron, and the executive secretary took over the negotiations to see if we can give a quick response”, said Haddad to journalists when asked about the reason for the meeting. According to the minister, the meeting with Braskem dealt only with this issue.

Reiq was suspended last year, in a provisional measure edited by the government of Jair Bolsonaro. The policy was resumed in Congress, but guaranteeing the continuity of the program depends on regulation.