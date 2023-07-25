This Monday afternoon it was confirmed the death of Mexican businessman Alejandro Martí at 73 years of age, who was the founder of the clothing and articles stores Sports Martias well as an activist who defends the fight in favor of justice and public security and founder of the civil association Mexico SOS.

Until nowthe causes of the death of the Mexican businessman are unknown. It was through social networks that public figures such as the former head of the Ministry of Social Development, Jose Antonio Meade and the former president Felipe Calderon they mourned the death.

“I am very sorry to learn of the death of Alejandro Martí. A brave and committed man. He turned his pain into a cause and demand for a better country. Always with encouragement and constructive commitment, he leaves a great example with his life. I offer my prayers to his family and friends, “wrote the former head of Sedesol.

For his part, the former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderón, wrote on the same social network that “it is with deep sadness that I read the news of the death of Alejandro Martí.”

