Through the tenths of the

Children’s Lottery happiness has been moving throughout the country. El Sorteo del Niño has distributed more than 18 million prizes in a day that is not the only one that does so. This January 6 is popularly known as the Day of the Kings and is that their majesties take center stage thanks to the gifts that they leave in the various homes of the national territory. El Gordo del Niño continues to be the most important award of this Three Kings Day, but what has changed is who has sung the numbers. This time it was professionals from Loterías y Apuestas del Estado who were in charge of singing the numbers of the prizes and not the boys and girls of San Ildefonso.

But the Lottery of the Child has left 700 million euros since at 12.00 the first five balls came out that correspond to the number graced with the

refund of 20 euros. And it is that in this raffle the order in which the prizes come out is already known in advance. The amount of money is increasing until reaching the top with the first prize. In an ascending way, the boys and girls of the Colegio de San Ildefonso have been singing all

the award list that you can already consult. In this list of THE TRUTH you can know all the numbers that chance has chosen to be the lucky ones in this 2021.

More prizes, more chance of winning



This raffle offers a wide range of prizes and is that it distributes more than the Christmas Lottery. It is true that it does so with a greater amount of money but in the Child Draw, more recipients are those who win a prize.

The probability of winning increases since a total of 37,812 numbers among the 100,000 of each series win a prize, which translates into almost 38%. This is due to the immense amount of

smaller prizes divided between terminations and withdrawals.

Have been taken out

two 4-digit endings with a prize of 350 euros for each tenth;

fourteen 3-digit extractions awarded with 100 euros to their tenth that is equivalent to the stones of the Christmas Lottery; and to finish the

five 2-digit endings with which you get 40 euros per tenth.

The Lottery of the Child did not stop distributing money since the smaller prizes gave way to the main category. It started with the

Third award rewarded with 25,000 euros to the tenth winner and 250,000 to the series; continued with him

second prize of 75,000 euros for a tenth and 750,000 euros for his series a third prize; and the icing on the cake was put by the

first prize with 200,000 euros per tenth and 2,000,000 million euros with the complete series. Those who have won the jackpot, desired by all, will be saluting with joy and there are many things that can be done with this award. The circumstances that Covid-19 has left us has complicated the economic situation of many. These are not easy times that can improve with these stratospheric figures. You could not enter 2021 better than with so many zeros in the account. Saving it will be the option of many since the feeling of uncertainty is what predominates today.

There are those who have already thought about what to do with the prize but you should know that you will not be able to collect it until next Monday the 11th. Plugging holes, investing in a home or property, buying a car or starting a business idea are the main destinations of the money. Whereas if you have won any of the endings the options are reduced. The

approximations It is another way to pocket some money. With the numbers before and after the first prize you can scratch up to 1,200 euros per tenth. If you have the numbers before and after the second prize, you will get 610 euros for each tenth.

The winning numbers of the Lotería del Niño



The draw began with the terminations of the Lottery of the Child, with exactly five numbers of two figures each and that distribute 40 euros per tenth. Next, the professionals of State Lotteries and Betting have gone on to name the

fourteen three-digit endings awarded 100 euros per tenth that have been:

491, 418, 521, 936, 010, 918, 926, 835, 159, 741, 173, 935, 432 and 672. Then we have proceeded to remove the two 4-digit endings that reward their owners with 3,500 euros to the series that have been

3350 and 3156.

After singing all the winning endings of the Lotería del Niño, it was time to move on to the bigger prizes. Those in charge of saying the numbers have started with the

05587 which would become the third prize and which has been widely distributed throughout the country. This third prize has also fallen in the Region in the municipalities of Yecla, Murcia, Águilas, Churra, San Pedro del Pinatar, Cartagena and in La Unión. Then it was the turn of the second prize,

03436 , and at 12:20 in the morning the

19570, Gordo del Niño prize and that leaves a pinch in the municipality of

Sangonera la Seca. To conclude the draw, the professionals of State Lotteries and Betting have extracted the three numbers corresponding to the refunds that on this occasion have been the

0, 4 and 7 .

Hacienda also wins



Remember that the Treasury also wins a prize with the Lottery of the Child and is that the

prizes over 40,000 euros they have to be declared. This means that the Tax Agency keeps 20% of the first and second prizes since both exceed those 40,000 euros, the first is endowed with 200,000 and the second with 75,000 euros. In total, the Treasury keeps 40,000 euros for each tenth of the first prize. While the second prize takes 15,000 euros. Also, if you have won the jackpot, you will really find 160,000 euros in your bank account and 60,000 euros in the case of the second.