Disciplinary action required towards Giacomo Frazzitta. Piera Maggio’s lawyer, who for 17 years has been fighting with her in the discovery of little Denise Pipitone.

Through a’interview with Adnkronos, the lawyer made it known that he had learned the news from the press, shortly before he received the Pec of the Council of the Bar Association. The national magistrates association of Palermo has requested the opening of a disciplinary measure against Frazzitta, after ainterception ended up in the center of the spotlight. Interception which, however, according to the lawyer is partial And it does not represent any crime.

I got the news from the press this morning. Only at 13:21 did I receive the Pec of the Council of the Order with the request of the Anm. It was sent to them at 11:07, shortly after, at 11:20, it went out in the press … I just want to remember that requests for disciplinary proceedings are confidential, personal acts that do not even go on the agenda of the Council of the Order of lawyers being the sole responsibility of the president who confidentially communicates it to the interested party.

These are the words of Giacomo Frazzitta reported in Adnkronos. The lawyer then continued explaining:

I have given Denise Pipitone a voice over the past 17 years and I will continue to do so. I did it honestly, within the rules. All time. In that same interception I quote the individual magistrates who were dealing with the case. I make names and surnames by giving them only positive adjectives.

The words of Piera Maggio and Piero Pulizzi after the news about Giacomo Frazzitta

Piera Maggio and Piero Pulizzi, the parents of little Denise Pipitone, after learning the news of the request for a disciplinary measure against their lawyer, said they were embittered for everything that is happening.

We thought the main interest was Denise’s research and the real truth about it. Instead we find ourselves once again involved in events that actually shouldn’t have even started.

The two then commented on the fact that such news should be addressed in the appropriate locations and not through the press. Since in this way inappropriate judgments could be unleashed that would go to tarnish the reputation of a brilliant lawyer. A lawyer who in 17 years has always supported them and has always behaved honestly to achieve only one goal: to find Denise Pipitone.

Now, after these facts, it is legitimate for us to think, what is the purpose of all this, this way of proceeding in favor of whom, certainly not our Denise no.

