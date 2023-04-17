Discord introduced with a platform update i voice messageswhich users will be able to send and receive on public and private servers, albeit with some limitations.

Currently, you can only share a voicemail of up to 20 minutes in a direct message, group message, or on a server that has fewer than 200 members. They can be listened to from any device at any time, including on PS5 where Discord was introduced with an update in late February, but can be sent only using the mobile app.

Otherwise the function is very similar to that of Telegram and WhatsApp. As you can see in the example below, just hold down the appropriate key to start recording and release it to end it (it is also possible to lock the key for convenience in longer messages).

An example of Discord voice messages

In short, from now on you can pontificate as much as you want about the goal of your favorite game without interruptions, but if you want it is possible prohibit voice messages on a server, via Server Settings > Roles.

Clearly the feature has just been introduced and therefore it is reasonable to expect further updates to improve it in the future, for example allowing you to send vowels also via PC and other devices.