The advent of the first video games in the early eighties was accompanied by a series of alarmed reactions who prophesied that young people would become violent and unable to relate to others in the real world. With these apocalyptic predictions now behind us, some questions remain open today to the effect that time spent playing video games has on our mental health. Some speculate that they make us more lonely and isolated, while others see them as an invaluable tool for staying connected with friends and family even from a distance.

Gaming as an opportunity for contact with others

One of the reasons behind the skepticism of video games as a tool to combat loneliness is the idea that online ones are only “pseudo-relationships”, whose importance is not comparable to that of face-to-face interactions. In 2023 and after the collective experience of the pandemic, however, it is clear that the potential of online contacts should not be underestimated.

The number of studies suggesting that online video games have a range of positive effects on mental health is on the rise. In a study released in 2017, MMO gamers reported having increased self-esteem and sense of social connectedness and lower levels of loneliness. Many gamers say that sharing an interest such as video games is a way to encourage the birth of friendships and relationships, which are not necessarily less significant than those established offline. In fact, other studies indicate that playing a World of Warcraft can help expand their network of acquaintances, which in turn has a positive correlation with an increase in social support in the real world. The benefits are particularly significant for those who are geographically isolated or have difficulty meeting others for various reasons. During the pandemic, the number of people who found opportunities for keep in touch with loved ones through online gamesfrom Animal Crossing to Huntthrough integrated chats or servers on Discord.

Possible risks associated with online video games

Although the positive effects seen so far encourage optimism, it is good to keep in mind that in case of persistent psychological problems looking for an escape route in video games is not a winning strategy. On this service you can contact a psychotherapist online to get professional support for disorders such as anxiety or depressionor if you feel socially isolated.

A study carried out on those who played long-term ad Animal Crossing: New Horizons during the pandemic he showed, contrary to the results seen previously, higher levels of anxiety and loneliness. However, it is difficult to establish whether it is the game that aggravates the problem, or rather if spending hours playing is a way to avoid a previous discomfort. One of the most concrete risks seems to be precisely the tendency to run away from problems without really solving them, using video games as a distraction tool.

As it often happens, the question is therefore nuanced and it is impossible to give a clear answer which is valid in all cases. On the one hand, finding refuge in video games in difficult times creates the risk of isolating oneself from others and avoiding facing problems to seek a solution. On the other hand collaborative mode games give the opportunity to keep in touch more easily with friends and family, or to meet other people who share their interests thus becoming part of a community e fighting loneliness. It is therefore important to keep risks and opportunities in mind, evaluating from time to time the effect that the time spent playing has on one’s psychological well-being.