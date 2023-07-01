Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan: the balloon with people on board did not fall, but made an emergency landing

The balloon with people on board did not fall, but made an emergency landing. This is reported in Telegramchannel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan.

It is noted that the incident occurred not far from Makhachkala, in the region of Mount Tarki-Tau. The balloon was landed by the pilot himself. However, he did not specify what reasons forced him to make an emergency landing. There were also three passengers on board.

The incident became known earlier on July 1. Four people were reported injured, some of them seriously injured.

In July last year, it was reported that in Luxor in southern Egypt, during a tour over ancient Egyptian monuments, a balloon with 28 tourists fell. The device descended to the ground from a height of 60 meters, making a hard landing.