gruesome find checked in this morning streets of Leon, Guanajuato; Elements of the Municipal Police confirmed the location of a suitcase with human remains inside.

The events were recorded minutes before 09:00, on the Emiliano Zapata street, in the San Miguel neighborhood, place where a suitcase with traces of blood was reported.

After the report to the 911 Emergency System, elements of the León Municipal Police were mobilized, who confirmed that there was a suitcase between the sidewalk and a car.

Reviewing They found human remains inside. for which they cordoned off the area and requested the presence of paramedics and experts from the Attorney General’s Office.

As far as the San Miguel neighborhood, in the municipality of León, elements of the National Guard and the Mexican Army were also mobilized.

Subsequently, experts from the FGE were mobilized who began with the corresponding inquiries to open the investigation folder.

However, it is unknown who left the suitcase in the place and the time it was abandoned; for which the authorities are already investigating and reviewing video cameras that are near the place.

So far, the identity of the victim has not been confirmed, but it was unofficially said to be a man.

