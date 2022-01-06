Perhaps the most famous pair of antagonists in video games are Mario and Bowser. The plumber’s savior Kingdom Mushroom and the evil king of the Koopas They are constantly fighting due to the reptile’s insistence to kidnap Princess Peach. Of course, when they are not battling, they enjoy some parties and golf games together.

Whenever we think of Mario and Bowser irremediably we also remember Nintendo. After all, it’s about your pet and his villain. However, it appears that the Big N It has not paid them well or perhaps they want to try other horizons. Well, the pair was caught promoting the competition.

Did Mario and Bowser go to PlayStation?

As many of you know, there is currently a great demand for the console PlayStation 5 from Sony which is very scarce due to the lack of materials for its manufacture. When they are available, it is usually an event in which they sell out quickly. Now with the promotion of Mario and Bowser, this could increase.

A store in China seems to want to do their best to sell the PlayStation 5s from their inventory, so they advertise them with a lot of energy. What nobody expected is that Mario and Bowser, two of the most recognized characters of Nintendo, they would be leading this promotional campaign. Here we leave them.

The analyst Danie ahmad, who specializes in talking about the video game industry in China, was the one who shared this peculiar image. As you can see, the little store decided to use a couple of Mario Y Bowser as they appear in Odyssey to welcome those who were to buy the console Sony

To complete this curious case of mixed marketing, the journalist shared another image where we can see a Playstation 5 in the center of a store specializing in Nintendo. It seems that the so-called console war is actually done only by the fans. Yes Mario Y Bowser support the competition, why shouldn’t we all? They are certainly an example to follow.

