A tournament that is worth Olympic gold to many. The Japanese phenomenon after the victories in the first 3 stages is only 5th in Bischofshofen where the Austrian Huer wins for the first time

Stefano Arcobelli & commat; sarcobelli



Grand final with surprise, no second Grand Slam. The 4 Trampolines tournament – Oberstdorf, Garmisch, Innsbruck replaced for the wind by Bischofshofen, twice – still crowns the Japanese Ryoyu Kobayashi, who after the first three victories is only fifth in the last round 9 points from the winner-spoiler Daniel Huber , the Austrian who had never triumphed in the World Cup and first from the springboard at 286.8 points (excellent second jump from 137 meters after the one from 136.5) over the Norwegian Granerud (at 4.4 points) and the German Geiger (at 4.9), in the lead after the first jump, and in the end only good at blowing the podium to the other Japanese Sato, fourth at 5.7 points. Then, in fact, there is the king of 2019 (35th Giovanni Bresadola). At the most beautiful, after an excellent qualification, Kobayashi collects two jumps from fifth place and from 133.5 meters. The final triumph with the Golden Eagle sees Kobayashi close at 1162.3 points over the Norwegian pair Lindvik (1138.1) and Grandeurd (1128.2), fourth Geiger at 1123.6. Kobayashi also extends in the World Cup (841 points against Geiger’s 785) and becomes the first non-European to win twice the most prestigious trophy in ski jumping which is held every year from 1952 -53 on the 4 locations in Germany and Austria.

Personage – Ryoyu Kobayashi, Roy for friends, at 25 in the last Austrian stage of Bischofshofen is therefore almost perfect for the second time after the 2019 feat. Before him, only Kazuyoshi Funaki had been the only Japanese king of the Tournament. And before him, only the German Sven Hannawald in 2002 and the Polish Kamil Stoch (outgoing keeper) in 2018 had made the en plein. For many jumpers, winning the Tournament is equivalent to winning Olympic gold. For the Finnish coach Janne Vaatainen “only the sky is his limit”. Vaatainen was impressed, the first time he saw him jump, by the way he detaches with that physique predisposed to the trampoline. It never “brakes”, it is light, perfect, holds the skis tight and cuts the wind perfectly. Suspended in flight, like its irresistible upward flight. From unknown to hero. From one season to another, with the exception of the 2018 Games where he was 6th and 7th, and with a world bronze in the palmares, Roy is returning to win the World Cup with 8 podiums and 5 victories in the season. Roy is Junshiro’s younger brother of art (this year in the top 10 only once), he is someone who goes to bed at 10 pm even if he seemed lazy enough to sacrifice himself: he is the answer to the great European powers. In fact, the German coach Werner Schuster recalls: “One day he had to realize his enormous potential, I have rarely seen him jump like him”. The predecessor Hannawald, now commentator, doesn’t mince words to exalt him: “He is pure perfection, he is often unbeatable with his very aggressive style and has an impressive ease in the flight phase”. Norwegian coach Alexander Stockel summarizes his skill as follows: “He can be faster than all the others”. A virtuoso, an artist: many experts argue. “It’s big but not unbeatable,” says Geiger. He takes advice from the great old Kasa and his technician Richard Schallert argues that “Roy is a precious diamond that is already well cut for his sensitivity in flight.” The Japanese also beat the virus: in the first season of the Cup in Ruka in November he was positive.

Car – More than the trampoline he is crazy about fast cars. “When Roy realized he had to do more than drive his Porsche (bought used, ed), “he became good” Vaatainen recalls. “I had to insist on making him train more, he likes to enjoy life, whatever he does he always has the mischievous smile of a naughty child”. From nothing to everything, from distracted amateur to framed professional. And in 2019 he became a superstar at the 4 Trampolini, even if the growth process began in 2010, always supported by uncertainties: with just a 6th place in Lahti and a 24th place in the final standings of the last World Cup. Now with the more than 130,000 euros earned, will you buy a new Porsche, a Ferrari 328 that you adore or another Jaguar, your latest flame? Air-Nippon, as they now call it, is imposing a new figure of Japanese athlete not only of modern jumper: no more shyness, live its extravagance: the Italian holidays in Venice, shopping in Paris, Polynesian forays, everything new generation, fun. New prototype of the champion of the Rising Sun who also loves golf, volleyball, football, but also baseball (he cheers for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters, occasionally even goes to the stadium).

Wind – He left the school of Morioka to move to Sapporo, where the temptations are strong, there are many, and the inclusion in a high-level team was not easy if it had not been facilitated by a light approach, especially on extra sport. And from there the climb began. Together with his brother Junshiro from whom he differs in everything (one introverted, the other extroverted) but with whom he began to jump at the age of 5, when he lived in a small town of twenty-five thousand inhabitants, Hachimantai. He is now a hero in Japan, with all the crazy pressures that go with it. But Roy has understood by now how to do it, with his body that seems one with the wind, he only thinks of the priceless thrill of touching the sky.

Biathlon and combined – Less than a month before the start of the Beijing Games, the Biathlon World Cup will restart tomorrow from Oberhof, in Germany: it starts with the two Sprints (first the men, Lukas Hofer absent not at his best, then the women with Dorothea Wierer and Lisa Vittozzi on the hunt for an acute), Saturday relay and Sunday practice in Pursuit. On the other hand, the Nordic Combined Women’s World Cup, which could be Olympic in 2026, is making its début in Val di Fiemme, between the Predazzo ski jump and Lago di Tesero. In the Trentino region there will be an intriguing mix with the men’s races: immediately a Mixed Team, two men and two women. At 10 am the jump, at 1.15 pm the cross-country race at Lago. Saturday will be the turn of the first men’s Individual Gundersen with the jump at 9.30 and the 10 km cross-country at 12.30, followed by the 5 km women’s mass start at 13.30 and then in Predazzo the girls’ jump at 6pm. Sunday ends with the second men’s Gundersen, jump at 9.30 am again on the HS106, and 10 km of cross-country skiing at 11.45 am. In the World Cup the Norwegian Jarl Magnus Riiber dominates uncontested with 700 points (7 wins out of 8 races) and with the Austrian Lamparter to chase (420). It will be one of the last pre-Olympic tests also for the Azzurri, starting with Pittin, Costa and Buzzi. Norway is also greedy in the Cup for women, with a provisional podium made up of Gyda Westvold Hansen (500 p.), Ida Marie Hagen (282) and Marte Leinan Lund (250). For Italy, the situation is better for women than for men. Sixth is Annika Sieff and 12th Veronica Gianmoena, both from Val di Fiemme.