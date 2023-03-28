The group of trackers, led by Edith González, located a clandestine grave in the “Las Artesitas” common, located in Reynosa

Reynosa.- The search collective “Disappeared in Tamaulipas Collective Love” located a clandestine grave with three human bodies in the vicinity of the common “Las Artesitas”, located in the municipality of Reynosa.

The discovery was made in coordination with the State Commission for the Search for Persons in Tamaulipas, led by Edith González, during the afternoon of Sunday, March 26, in a property located between the limits of the cities of Reynosa and Río Bravo, after receiving a anonymous call.

The women came equipped with gloves and shovels to the arid location to carry out the necessary excavations. thanks to this action they located skeletal remains that could belong to three people.

Edith González documented the finding in images and then shared it on the social networks belonging to the collective. In the disseminated material it is possible to see skulls, partial structures and articles of clothing, such as footwear, attached to the skeletal remains.

So far, the group has not issued further information on the identity of the human remains located in Tamaulipas. However, they requested help from the corresponding authorities to start the corresponding investigations.

After being notified, elements of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) and the state police went to the place to collect the bodies and delimit the area.