Draw was held on Monday night (27.Mar) in Luque, Paraguay; Brazil will have 7 representatives in the competition

Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) drew the groups for the 2023 edition of the Copa Libertadores da América on Monday night (27.Mar.2023) in Luque, Paraguay.

Brazil will have 7 representatives in the tournament: Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG, Corinthians, Flamengo (current champion), Fluminense, Internacional and Palmeiras. Clubs are divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each. The top 2 teams advance to the Round of 16.

The 1st round will be held next week, with games between April 4th and 6th. The decision will be played on November 11 at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, in a single game.

Read how the tournament groups turned out:

A GROUP

Flamengo (Brazil);

Racing (Argentina);

Aucas (Ecuador);

Ñublense (Chile).

GROUP B

Nacional (Uruguay);

International (Brazil);

Metropolitanos (Venezuela);

Independiente Medellín (Colombia).

GROUP C

palm trees (Brazil);

(Brazil); Barcelona (Ecuador);

Bolívar (Bolivia);

Cerro Porteño (Paraguay).

GROUP D

River Plate (Argentina);

Fluminense (Brazil);

The Strongest (Bolivia);

Sporting Cristal (Peru).

GROUP E

Independiente del Valle (Ecuador);

Corinthians (Brazil);

Argentinos Juniors (Argentina);

Liverpool (Uruguay).

GROUP F

Boca Juniors (Argentina);

Colo-Colo (Chile);

Monagas (Venezuela);

Deportivo Pereira (Colombia).

GROUP G

Athletico-PR (Brazil);

Libertad (Paraguay);

Alianza Lima (Peru); It is

Atlético-MG (Brazil).

GROUP H

Olimpia (Paraguay);

Atletico Nacional (Colombia);

Melgar (Peru);

Patronage (Argentina).

award

The champion of the 2023 edition of the tournament can accumulate up to US$ 28 million (R$ 145.5 million at current quotations) if he has a 100% performance in the group stage. This is because, in addition to the regular prizes, Conmebol will also pay US$ 300,000 for winning this stage of the competition.