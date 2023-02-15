20:38
Good defense and counterattack that ends Radovic with a pass from Anderson. 5-8 at 6:35 after the end of the first quarter
20:36
Anderson triple, first Murcian basket. 3-8
20:35
Two bad shots and two lost balls, Yeboah’s dunk. Site dead time. What a dreadful start. 0-8 after 2:26 of play
20:34
Another defensive failure and basket by Osmani. More than two minutes of the game. 0-6
20:34
Poor defensive balance and Olaseni’s basket. Bad university attacks these first. 0-4
20:32
Steal the ball in the jump Özdemiroglu to score the first. 0-2
20:31
Ball in the air!
20:31
starting quintets:
UCAM Murcia: Bellas, McFadden, Anderson, Radovic and Pustovyi.
Darüssafaka Lassa: Özdemiroglu, Starks, Yeboah, Osmani and Olaseni.
20:26
Strangely, today the UCAM will wear white. First game of this season without the red being local
20:25
In less than five minutes the fourth early day of the ‘top 16’ of the Champions League between UCAM Murcia and Darüssafaka Lassa begins
