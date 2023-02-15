20:38

Good defense and counterattack that ends Radovic with a pass from Anderson. 5-8 at 6:35 after the end of the first quarter

20:36

Anderson triple, first Murcian basket. 3-8

20:35

Two bad shots and two lost balls, Yeboah’s dunk. Site dead time. What a dreadful start. 0-8 after 2:26 of play

20:34

Another defensive failure and basket by Osmani. More than two minutes of the game. 0-6

20:34

Poor defensive balance and Olaseni’s basket. Bad university attacks these first. 0-4

20:32

Steal the ball in the jump Özdemiroglu to score the first. 0-2

20:31

Ball in the air!

20:31

starting quintets:

UCAM Murcia: Bellas, McFadden, Anderson, Radovic and Pustovyi.

Darüssafaka Lassa: Özdemiroglu, Starks, Yeboah, Osmani and Olaseni.

20:26

Strangely, today the UCAM will wear white. First game of this season without the red being local

20:25

In less than five minutes the fourth early day of the ‘top 16’ of the Champions League between UCAM Murcia and Darüssafaka Lassa begins