Is soccer the king of sports? The question is recurring and it already seems a certainty, given the impact it generates on millions of people around the world and the astronomical investment of money that it implies. But, also, because of its symbolic and cultural nature.

Well, in search of answers, there is a theory embodied in the famous book The soccer tribe, by Desmond Morriswhich Editorial Argos Vergara published in 1982 (the original in English was from 1981), and which is known in Spanish as ‘El deporte rey’.

Desmond John Morris is a British zoologist, ethologist and painter. He was born in the English countryside, and at the age of 14 he lost his father. He was married to historian Ramona Baulch, co-author of several of his books and mother of his son.

His studies focus on animal behavior and, therefore, on human behavior, explained from a strictly zoological point of view.

The king sport

This book points out, to introduce the subject, that if an extraterrestrial civilization arrived on Earth, it could not fail to notice those spaces where this sport takes place, the soccer fields, present in every city, in every corner. The court as a common stage.

His text about football is a look from science, from anthropology, from human behavior as representations of a tribe.

It is a text divided into several parts: Tribal roots, tribal rituals, tribal heroes, tribal ornaments, tribal chiefs, tribal followers and tribal language…

Soccer, from this point of view, is essentially a ritual war where the heroes of the tribe, for example the champions, represent all their followers, and from there, the identifying rituals of the tribe: colours, shields, hymns, paraphernalia, with their symbolic charges, even nationalists when it comes to national teams.

The rules of this tribe are those established by the federations, the confederations and FIFA, they are the ones who exert the economic force that this sport generates.

For Morris, the attractiveness of soccer stems from elements such as the simplicity of its rules, or the level of social recognition that the players obtain, or the fact that anyone could come to practice it, not necessarily on a soccer field, not necessarily belonging to to a club, and yet, generating so much fascination in the collective rituals.

Football, as a universal event. The event of the ‘king sport’.

