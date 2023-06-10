Diletta Leotta answers the questions of her friend the conductor Daniele Battaglia who asked her colleague how she is living her sex life in these last months of sweet expectation: the baby, as is known, will arrive at the end of the summer and will be the result of love for footballer Louis Karius.

When asked precisely how his sexuality continues, Leotta replies immediately: “It depends on the size …”. Then, smiling, he adds, he adds: “Obviously from the belly!”. Although there is in fact no contraindication to having sexual intercourse during pregnancy, the Dazn presenter is keen to clarify: “Furthermore, the women’s point of view is one thing, the male point of view is another. It is not in fact said that psychologically man has the desire to do it. He could see the woman as a sort of display case that shouldn’t be touched at all ”.

Diletta and Loris have been linked since last autumn. He, born in 1993, is a German footballer and also in his case it is the first child: “I imagine he will be a very sweet dad – says Diletta – I can already see him with his daughter, then he is breathtakingly beautiful , a crazy cool, will have such a high reference… poor thing”. The name has not yet been decided.