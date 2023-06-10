A man and a woman who They transported 100 kilos of marijuana in a vehiclewere arrested this Friday by agents of the Undersecretary of Traffic Control of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City.

According to reports, the agents implemented a device to prevent the invasion of the confined lane of the Metrobús, on Eje 1 Norte, and on said road and its intersection with Ánfora avenue, in the Azteca neighborhood, mayor’s office Venustiano Carranzathey marked the stop.

When asking for the unit’s documentation, the driver became visibly nervous. The uniformed officers noticed that in the cargo area of ​​the unit, a strong odor characteristic of marijuana was emanating.

When checking the cardboard boxes they had in the vehicle, they observed packages made of cinnamon tape that contained a green herb and dry with the characteristics of marijuana, which weigh approximately 100 kilograms.

Due to the above, a 33-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested and placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry agent.