Miracles Leiva and members of the orchestra Dilbert Aguilar They had an unfortunate argument in the parking lot. Willax TV. After Magaly Medina share some images that demonstrate the journalist’s foolish attitude, the singer told his version of the events and revealed that the TV host would have underestimated his artistic career.

“I want to know who the driver of this ‘trunkmobile’ is!”, the communicator is heard saying in the video. There, it is observed that she even gets into the car of the Dilbert Aguilar orchestra to attract the attention of the musicians.

What would Milagros Leiva have said to Dilbert Aguilar?

The cumbia singer affirmed that the journalist ignored him despite the fact that he has more than 20 years of experience in the music scene and is an interpreter of hits such as “Vuela palomita”, “Agonía de amor” and “I don’t want you to cry again”.

“She got on the bus to yell at them, in a haughty tone (…) she said: ‘Who is Dilbert Aguilar? Who are those misfits?'” The artist told the Magaly Medina program.

Later, Dilbert Aguilar assured that Milagros Leiva humiliated him in the presence of the members of his orchestra. “Did he tell you more inside?” the reporter asked. “Yeah, he got… He told me: Who have you beaten? “, Held.

“The guardian has put us in that place. She had to go in a nicer way, but she got on (the bus) all arrogant. (…) It was not the way or the tone of how to ask him to withdraw, “added the cumbiambero.

He apologizes to Milagros Leiva

Although Milagros Leiva had a despotic attitude towards the singer and his companions, Dilbert Aguilar apologized for the discomfort that arose in the parking lot.

“If there was something that bothered you, Excuse me, and excuse the boys, but it was not the tone or the way to ask for a favor ”, he told the journalist.

Magaly Medina criticizes the attitude of Milagros Leiva

With great indignation, Magaly Medina strongly criticized Milagros Leiva for confronting Dilbert Aguilar’s musicians with an arrogant attitude.

“The one who arrives first gets, that is the law of the street. Milagros Leiva who did you want to call, the general of the air again or the admiral of the land”, expressed the ‘Urraca’ during the transmission of Magaly TV, the firm.

This was the discussion between Milagros Leiva and musicians from Dilbert Aguilar

In the video presented by Magaly TV, the firm, Milagros Leiva is heard insulting the musicians of Dilbert Aguilar in the parking lot of the Willax TV channel. The journalist’s fury would have originated because she could not park her car in a specific place.

“I want to know who is the stupid that is talking to me like that. (…) I want to know who is the driver of this mobile trunk”, expresses the communicator, notably confused.

Dilbert Aguilar responds to Milagros Leiva

The cumbiambero Dilbert Aguilar took advantage of Magaly Medina’s cameras to claim the journalist for her misconduct after the discussion over a parking space. “The security guard gave us that site. She had to go, in a nicer way, like anyone else. She got on (the bus) very arrogant. If there was something that bothered you, excuse me and excuse the boys, but it was not the tone or the way to ask for a favor, ”she expressed.

Milagros Leiva is harshly criticized by Magaly Medina

After what happened between the Willax TV presenter and the Dilbert Aguilar group, Magaly Medina proceeded to criticize Milagros Leiva. The popular “Urraca” did not miss the opportunity to make fun of the journalist’s attitude. “The one who arrives first gets, that is the law of the street. Milagros Leiva who did you want to call, the general of the air again or the admiral of the land, ”she expressed with a laugh.