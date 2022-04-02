Lithuania has completely stopped supplying gas from Russia. The country is no longer dependent on energy from the neighboring country, President Gitanas Nausėda reports on Twitter. According to the Lithuanian Ministry of Energy Affairs, the gas transmission system has been operating without Russian gas imports since early April, making Lithuania the first EU country to stop importing Russian gas.

Nausėda encourages other European countries to do the same. “Years ago, my country made decisions that today allow us to cut energy ties with the aggressor without pain. If we can do it, the rest of Europe can too!”

As a result of the war in Ukraine, Europe’s attitude towards Russia is changing drastically, according to Nausėda. “Some EU countries need time to cut their energy ties with Russia. I’m sure we’ll get there. Even when the war is over, we cannot go back to business as usual.”

