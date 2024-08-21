Microsoft has announced the release date for its upcoming batch of Xbox console variants, including its digital-only Series X.

The three new Xbox console variants were initially revealed back in June. At this time, Microsoft merely said they would be available at the end of the year, with no further specifics.

That was, until today, when Microsoft confirmed the three new Xbox Series X/S console options will be released on 15th October, with select countries then following on 29th October.

Three New Xbox Series X|S Consoles – World Premiere Announce Trailer.Watch on YouTube

Those keen can pre-order the Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White, Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition in Robot Whiteand Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition now, with Microsoft stating they will “available in all current Xbox hardware supported regions and markets” (unless, you are in Mexico. Pre-orders for here will be “coming soon”).

The pricing is as follows:

Xbox Series S 1TB in Robot White – £299.99

Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition – £429.99

Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition – £549.99

“With an exciting lineup of new games launching this year, there is no better time to jump in with Xbox,” Microsoft today’s post closed.

Elsewhere in Microsoft news, last night it was announced that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be the next game under the company’s umbrella to make a jump over to PlayStation.

This follows Microsoft’s earlier announcement that it would be making more of its games available to a wider audience. Earlier this year, Sea of ​​Thieves, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment all also made the move across to additional platforms. On its PS5 debut, Sea of ​​Thieves went onto the top of the console’s download charts.

Still no word on that Xbox handheld, though…