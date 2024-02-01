SK: the remains of all those killed in the Il-76 crash near Belgorod have been identified

Investigators have identified the remains of all the victims who were on the Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which was shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Belgorod region. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

Genetic examinations established the identities of six crew members, 65 Ukrainian prisoners and three military police officers accompanying them. More than 670 fragments of the bodies of the victims and their personal documents were found at the crash site.

The department explained that the prisoners were identified because Russian investigators had their genetic profiles taken after their arrest. Biomaterial is collected without fail from all prisoners of war, the Investigative Committee explained.

Earlier on February 1, it was confirmed that the Il-76 was shot down by a US-made MIM-104A anti-aircraft guided missile of the Patriot complex, developed by Raytheon and Hughes corporations. According to investigators, on January 24, Ukrainian soldiers from the Kharkov region attacked a Russian plane with two American-made missiles.