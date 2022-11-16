Why would anyone want to drive on carbon fiber wheels? Well, for one reason, they are extremely strong as an alternative to metal, the traditional material used for wheel rims. And, because Ford has been considering the idea for its vehicles, the discussion is now happening in a lot of different circles.

What is Carbon Fiber, Anyways?

If you’re familiar with fiberglass, then carbon fiber isn’t far off the mark. Like fiberglass, carbon fiber involves multiple layers of woven fibers sealed together with a chemical bond that allows them to harden as a solid surface. Where fiberglass allows for form, has the advantage of being water proof, and holds up well as a structure as long as it has a frame, carbon fiber gains its strength from the very thing that makes it distinct, the fiber itself. Carbon fiber is predominantly made of carbon, it has an incredible tensile resistance, it fends off most chemicals and water, and it doesn’t expand under heat exposure. When molded into a form, that product ends up being an incredibly durable, yet flexible surface. For years, carbon fiber has been used as a body material, providing the same strength as original metal body parts but for a fraction of the weight involved. However, because carbon fiber can also handle weight applications to it, the idea of a wheel is not a foreign concept.

A Wheel Strategy From Extreme Speed

Formerly, carbon fiber rims were relegated to the race-track. No surprise, these resources were ideal for performing their functions with a fraction of the weight of regular wheel rims. However, Ford wants to walk off the track range. The automaker is doing some serious thinking and consideration about how carbon rims can be applied to their SUVs and pickup trucks. A decade ago, no one would even consider the idea as rims for Ford F150 trucks, but now the proposal is taking on a new serious life. Go further into the electrical vehicle category, and EV trucks with carbon fiber wheels for less weight drag makes a lot of sense too.

Ford’s First Carbon Ventures Were in Muscle Cars

Trucks and SUVs were hardly the prime target for lightweight wheel design of carbon fiber. Instead, that honor went to the muscle cars Ford was famous for, like the Mustang GT350 as well as the Ford GT. Both cars had a brief dance with the design, but it didn’t last long after 2020. Interestingly, the idea didn’t get buried. Instead, Ford designers kept playing with the carbon fiber material and its applications. That’s when the suggestion of migrating to rims for Ford F150 trucks as well as other big wheel vehicles the company produced.

Heavier Wheels Don’t Produce Better Traction

The common myth is that heavy wheels create more grip on the road. In reality, they take a lot more power to roll with weight attached to them, and they have a problem with inertia. In other words, once they get going, it’s hard to get them to stop and change direction. That’s not the case with lightweight wheels. Instead, lightweight designs allow for far more nimble movement, easily staying on the road with traction and being far easier to change in direction. Add in the fact that they have less mass to move, and that means better efficiency and performance for less fuel cost in movement. There is one particular disadvantage: the carbon fiber design of anything is not cheap, and rims for Ford F150 trucks or SUVs would be extremely expensive. However, so far with other options, customers have been willing to bite the bullet and pay the higher price tag.

Options Available for the Automaker

Some of the most likely Ford F150 models that could benefit from a carbon fiber wheel look would be the Raptor, for example. Already a sports full-size pickup truck style, carbon fiber would match the black and gunmetal motif of the Raptor very well. And, since the Raptor is already an upgrade with a noticeable appearance, the cost of the carbon fiber wheels added to it would just be part of the expected package versus being a surprise to a customer.

The above said, Ford isn’t limiting itself to just one model with carbon fiber wheels. There are multiple options available, aside from the expected placement on the Mustang. The Edge ST as well as premium models of the Ford Explorer could see advanced wheel placement being applied. The ST trim packages on these cars already oozes with power and sport motifs, so carbon fiber wheels would fit right in.

Unlikely to Show Up Tomorrow, But the Next Five Years…

The inflation spike in 2022 has been a bit of a showstopper for big ticket truck sales, with many drivers opting to keep their older vehicles on the road longer versus dropping money or financing on a new F150. However, there is a very strong likelihood as the current economic period passes, the buying of high end pickup trucks and SUVs will resume, and carbon fiber rims for Ford F150 packages are definitely a possible course on the main menu in years to come.