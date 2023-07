06:30 Barbie was banned in Vietnam, where a map included in the film is alleged to support a territorial claim by China. © France 24

On social networks there is a call to boycott the new Barbie movie as a result of a map that appears on the tape, and with which, according to the governments of Vietnam and the Philippines, it shows support for a territorial claim by China. This map has been the subject of tensions for years, and for this reason several productions have been banned or put under scrutiny in Asia.