Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic battle for the Wimbledon men’s singles title. The 20-year-old Alcaraz can win his second grand slam title (after the US Open last year), Djokovic, who is sixteen years older, has won Wimbledon seven times before and can win his 24th grand slam. Who is the strongest on the grass in London? Follow the most important developments in our live blog. Standings Alcaraz – Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 0-0

#LIVE #Wimbledon #Carlos #Alcaraz #takes #set #dream #final #Novak #Djokovic #game #minutes