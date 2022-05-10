Celaya, Guanajuato.- In the city of Celaya, Guanajuato, the Emergency System, 911received a call in which a citizen complaint was made, presumably It was reported from an anonymous testimony that there were two minors, ages 12 and 6, suffering child abuse. According to the version of the person who decided to keep his identity for security and remain anonymous, it was mentioned that the children were being beaten by a woman on Fresno street in the Vallehermoso neighborhood.

Elements of the Municipal police who located a 12-year-old minor, who pointed out that moments before his mother came for him and seeing that he did not bring money, since he supposedly puts him to work in a bicycle workshop, hit him repeatedly. For this reason, the protection protocols for children and adolescents were activated, and the minor was protected for transfer to the National System for the Comprehensive Development of Families (DIF).

Hours later, residents of Lago de Texcoco street in the Vallehermoso neighborhood contacted 911, where they reported he was a 6-year-old boy, brother of the 12-year-old boy, he pointed out that he was also a victim of abuse and that presumably the mother was the one who put him to work asking for money on the street.

The minor was sheltered, placed at the disposal of the DIF and subsequently transferred to the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato (FGEG). The minors were accompanied in this process by specialists in the rights of children and adolescents, who provided emotional support to the children, the DIF, provided medical, psychological and legal care in the case of these two little brothers. It will be the Prosecutor’s Office who will rule on the process that will be followed with the legal custody and family situation of minors.