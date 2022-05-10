Mourning in the world of international catering, for the untimely death of Antoine Alléno died in a car accident. The son of chef Yannick Alléno he lost his life following an accident in which he sustained such severe injuries that they resulted in his death. The attempts of the rescuers to save his life were useless.

Antoine Alléno was only 24 years old and he died in a car accident that gave him no escape. A pirate car caught him in full while he was traveling on the street with his scooter. The investor had stolen the car with which he hit the boy stopped at a red light.

The pirate car hit him first scooter by Antoine Alléno and then another car stops at the same traffic light. The thief was trying to escape from the police who were chasing him and did not look at anyone, not even the 24-year-old young man left to die in the street.

Antoine Alléno he was the son of chef Yannick Alléno and died despite the immediate intervention of the rescuers who urgently took him to the hospital by ambulance. Doctors did everything for him, but sadly the injuries were fatal.

For the star chef Yannick Alléno, very famous at home as well as outside the French borders, terrible news, which threw him into despair. Because no father should ever organize his son’s funeral. The chef is wracked with grief.

Antoine Alléno, who died in a car accident: he was a promise of French starred restaurants

Like his father, Antoine Alléno also had a great passion for kitchen and it was a promise of French catering. The whole transalpine food and wine world is in mourning for the grave loss.

Antoine Alléno together with his father had opened a very famous burger shop in the bistro-wine shop of the French capital Paris last summer, ‘Allénothèque: Burger Père & Fils’.