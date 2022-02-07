Mexico City.- This Sunday the General Director of the System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (DIF), from Mexico City, Esthela Damián Peralta announced that an investigation has been opened to address the complaint related to the alleged abuse of mistreatment at the “San Bernabé” Social Assistance Center.

The complaint

Last Wednesday, February 2, the daily “The Chronicle of Jalisco”, exposed the alleged case of abuse and mistreatment against minors residing in the shelters of the Institute for Attention to Priority Populations (IAPP), of the capital government.

According to the publication that attached photographic evidence of the abuses, it indicates that the shelters that are supposed to ensure the well-being of minors, humiliate minors to the point of being tied from neck to foot under the excuse of “that misbehave”.

According to the newspaper, who obtained access to the complaint that annexes evidence about the humiliations details that in addition to these abuses, the minors must also wash their clothes and carry out the cleaning work of the property, according to the lack of cleaning personnel.

The complaint with file 21/7575, would have been sent in November of last year and had remained secret by the complainants until a few days ago. Because it seeks to unmask the director of the IAPP who ensures that minors are treated well in shelters.

DIF CDMX responds

Due to the above, this Sunday the head of the capital’s DIF, Esthela Demián Peralta, said that the corresponding intervention is already being carried out to investigate the alleged abuses committed in the IAPP shelters.

“We are already dealing with this matter that has to do with alleged abuse in order to find out if the facts are true, if they suffered or not some type of violence and identify the people who take graphics or abuse children”Demián Peralta explained in a statement.

The official also stressed that the DIF-CDMX is monitoring in cooperation with the Executive Directorate of the Office of the Attorney for the Protection of the Rights of Children and Adolescents of Mexico City, as well as psychologists and social workers who interviewed each one of the ten girls and boys ofl “San Bernabé” shelter.