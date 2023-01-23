Diego Murciego turned the Madrid Fusion Alimentos de España auditorium upside down by moving his restaurant from 1911 to there. His entire team performed a performance of what a day is like at the Madrid restaurant. From the kitchen to the living room, including those responsible for purchasing the product and even the customers. They were all represented in a talk in which they revealed their way of understanding gastronomy, which goes beyond “feeding the customer”, and in which it became clear that the sea is a reference and the absolute protagonist of everything that happens in the “electric pump workshop” that shelters this way of understanding cooking.

Led by Abel Valverde, the spectators entered to immerse themselves in an experience that goes beyond eating. “The excellence of the restaurant is in the kitchen, but other factors intervene, the dining room, the service, the design, the space, the wines, the customers…”, said the head waiter of the Madrid restaurant. In fact, the representation took us to the market first thing in the morning where the products are chosen, the process of creating the handmade menus, the menus depending on the product chosen and the utensils that best match what is offered. to the client. They even brought a “fish cart in which they present the customer with the options they have to compose their own menu” that has four options with three starters and a main course in which there is always “some raw, something marinated and something spoon,” recalled Murciego.

And then the From 1911 machine begins to work in a place where the kitchens are spread out, there are no borders and an interaction between the dining room and the kitchen takes place in a silence that is only broken by the customer when they enjoy the dish. Murciego is based on top quality products to offer a proposal in which there is no menu, since he sends what is found in the market every day. And on this excellent raw material, the chef applies a combination of Spanish, French, Nordic and Japanese techniques that have established him in the capital as a benchmark for seafood cuisine.

The chef demonstrated his good work in the kitchen with a lobster salad that is made with traditional cooking, recovering the juices, cleaning the meat and the legs before giving them a touch of embers to give it a different touch on the plate. It is accompanied with a light vinaigrette with cider vinegar and lobster head juices. Within his “no menu” policy, Murciego prepared a hake with squid noodles, in which one of the differential touches is in the sauce: “In addition to ink and sautéed onion and tomato, Menorcan sobrasada is added to achieve a wonderful texture and flavor in the mouth.” And to give it a more marine touch if possible, it ends with sea dust and a seaweed tile. Pure sea flavor.

And finally, he showed that an excellent dish can be made every day without knowing what fish you are going to buy at the fish market. “We make it in a wood-fired oven and what we do is pre-brand it on the grill so that the wood flavor picks up on the skin and then remove it and put it in a copper container with oil to finish it off, accompanied by a light pil pil base” Murciego explained.