By Lisandra Paraguassu

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva confirmed this Monday, in a joint interview with Argentine President Alberto Fernández, that the governments of Brazil and Argentina are studying the creation of a common currency to be used in transactions between the two countries in order to reduce dependence on the dollar.

“That our finance ministers, each one with his economic team, can make us a proposal for foreign trade and transactions between the two countries that is made in a common fashion to be built with a lot of debate and many meetings. This is what will happen,” Lula told reporters after meeting Fernández in Buenos Aires.

“If it were up to me, we would always have foreign trade in the currency of our countries so that we don’t have to depend on the dollar,” he added.

Lula also defended the study of the creation of single currencies for transactions between Mercosur countries and also the Brics.

The president also stated that the BNDES may provide financing for a project that takes Argentine gas from the Vaca Muerta field to Brazil.