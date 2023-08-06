Died to save three girls from the waves, his wife accuses: “On the beach they filmed him drowning”

“My husband was a hero. He left immediately as soon as he saw the drowning children”. To tell it is Antonella, wife of Franco Gatto, the 59-year-old electrician who died to save three little girls from the current. The tragedy took place on Thursday 3 August on the Latina seafront, near Rio Martino.

In Latina Oggi, the 59-year-old’s wife recalled the excited moments of the rescue. “I held his hand until the end,” said the woman, who entered the water with her cousin to help him. “Two boys

they could be my children, they made a sort of chain and brought us,” said Antonella, who was trying to hold her husband as he sank into the water. The man was later recovered by a lifeguard, but collapsed on the shore. “The sea was his life: he really loved the sea and he died there”, recalled his wife, who lashed out at those on the beach who “filmed her with cell phones”.

“The videos told me they are running on Facebook,” he said. “I haven’t seen them because I haven’t opened Facebook and I don’t intend to open it for now”.