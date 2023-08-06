Rome – Alex Espargaro on Aprilia won the MotoGp British Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit. Behind the Spanish rider is the official Ducati Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia, passed only on the last lap. Third place for the Ktm of the South African Brad Binder. Crashed after six laps Marco Bezzecchi, on Ducati, who started from pole position.

«Today was complicated – commented Bagnaia after the race –, I tried to take the lead to control the race, I pushed but I was at the limit with the bike because it was easy to lose the front. Then with the rain I didn’t know how much I could push but in the end I’m satisfied with second place after yesterday”.

A great day for Aprilia, with four riders in the top ten. In fact, behind Binder are two other Italian bikes ridden by the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira and the other Spaniard Maverick Vinales. Sixth place for the Ducati Pramac of the Spaniard Jorge Martin, protagonist in the comeback. Seventh for Luca Marini on a Ducati of Team VR46, followed by the KTM of Australian Jack Miller who started in the lead and then got sucked into the rear. The top ten is completed by the Ducati Pramac of the Frenchman Johann Zarco and the other Aprilia of the Spaniard Raul Fernandez.

Forced to retire Aleix Marquez, winner of yesterday’s sprint, due to gearbox problems. In the finale, due to the track being slightly wet from the rain, Marc Marquez on the Honda and Enea Bastianini on the other factory Ducati also crashed. Also out was the French Fabio Quartararo on Yamaha due to an unfortunate contact while fighting with Marini. In the World Championship standings Bagnaia consolidates his lead with 214 points, followed by the Spanish Martin at 173 who overtook Bezzecchi who is stopped at 167. The next appointment with the MotoGP World Championship is on August 20 in Austria.