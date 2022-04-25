Guamuchil, Sinaloa.- The play is one of the most important activities in child development, both in the social, emotional and cognitive aspects, since it allows stimulation in each of the areas mentioned above. Hence its importance in the daily routine of the children’s sector, as expressed by the psychologist Esmeralda Nunez Aispuro.

“The game or a toy is the way in which the child is going to explore and gradually get to know his environment,” he said.

Some of the areas that are most developed at the time of the game is the cognitive and social area.

“If I play with the child as an adult, he will also learn to play with others,” reported the psychologist.

In addition, the game allows children to develop and strengthen their thinking skills and oral language as well.

“Especially when they themselves begin to make sounds trying to imitate that of the toy, that allows them to develop their language,” explained Esmeralda Núñez Aispuro.

Through play, children can learn about and recognize situations, self-regulate their emotions, as well as identify roles or functions and develop pragmatic thinking, especially in an environment consensual with their peers.

In this regard, Núñez Aispuro highlighted the relevance of the game in the comprehensive development of the child.

He stressed that if instead of playing with physical toys, children entertain themselves with technology, this causes a slight delay in their psychomotricity, as well as in their cognitive, social and emotional development.

“It is taking away from the child the possibility of developing his creativity,” he said.

He further argued that children who are entertained only with electronic devices grow up with little or no social interaction skills, with low tolerance for frustration, with an uncontrolled and selfish desire to receive things immediately.

“Technology is not bad, but everything has to go according to age,” he said.

Experts recommend the use of a digital screen from the age of two and for only one hour a day.

The expert in the matter pointed out that it is not only about allowing children to play, but also generating an interaction with him or her, explaining how the toy works, guiding them and even playing together with them.

“It is important to act as a guide, not to give them all the tools, but also to allow them to explore,” said Núñez Aispuro.