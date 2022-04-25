The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, expressed this Monday that he “likes” former US president Donald Trump (2017-2021), who this weekend boasted of having “bent” the Government of Mexico when he occupied the White House.

(He is interested in: ‘El Hueco’ towards the United States, more dangerous than ever)

“I like President Trump even though he is a capitalist. The truth is that we understood each other and he was good for both nations, “said López Obrador in his morning conference from the National Palace.

(Read: Donald Trump asks Putin for help to dirty the Biden family)

The media asked the president of Mexico about Trump’s statements, who this weekend at a rally in Ohio recalled that in 2019 the Government of López Obrador deployed more than 20,000 soldiers to detain migrants after threatening to impose tariffs.

“I’ve never seen anyone bend like that,” said Trump, who also referred to López Obrador as a “socialist he likes.”

To an express question, the president of Mexico said that Trump “did not” exceed or disrespect him. “No, he is like that and you have to see the circumstances. I am not going to argue about that, ”he mentioned.

The president of Mexico reiterated that “the relationship was very good” with former President Trump. Even so, he promised that his government will defend Mexicans in the United States and other Latin American communities.

It is very good that it is known that we are not going to allow any party of the two United States, or any candidate, to use Mexico as a piñata and that they are going to have to respect us

The president attributed this type of statement to the electoral year in the United States, which this November will renew the House of Representatives, some seats in the Senate and several governorships, including that of Texas.

For this reason, he denounced that now “there is more talk about Mexico” and there are those who are “trying to get rid of the racist, discriminatory phobias that exist in the United States.”

The president asked Mexicans and other Hispanics in the United States not to “forget their origins” and “not vote” for candidates who offend the Latino community.

“When someone exceeds and offends, we are going to point it out so that our countrymen help us because there are 40 million Mexicans who live in the United States, it is the largest Hispanic community,” he said.

EFE

More world news

– Le Pen will continue to “defend the French” and returns as a deputy

– ‘Colombia represents Biden’s vision for Latin America’

– CPI rejects Venezuela’s petition and will continue investigation for crimes