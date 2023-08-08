Tuesday, August 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Did you miss the Colombia game? See in four minutes the summary of the victory

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2023
in Sports
0
Did you miss the Colombia game? See in four minutes the summary of the victory

Close


Close

Colombia women's team

Colombia women’s team

Colombia women’s team

The most important plays, Cata Usme’s goal, Leicy’s shovel, Pérez’s saves, everything.

The Colombian women’s soccer team played this Tuesday in Melbourne and achieved a historic qualification to the quarterfinals against the Jamaican team.

It was Catalina Usme who scored the goal, at minute 52, which has the team among the best 8 women’s teams in the world.

Colombia held the first 15 minutes and then took control of the ball. Jamaica’s tight defense has allowed few options.

Leicy Santos had the second, with a header. The ball crashed into the post.

Now, if you missed any of the key details of the matchup, here’s a compilation that can bring you up to speed.

More news: Colombia, among the top 8: this is how the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup were

This is how the quarterfinals of the tournament will be played
All matches, in Colombian time:

Thursday
Spain vs. Netherlands
8 p.m.
Stadium: Wellington Regional

Friday
Japan vs. Sweden
2:30 a.m.
Stadium: Eden Park (Auckland)

Saturday
England vs. Colombia
5:30 am
Stadium: Australia (Sydney)

See also  When does The Best 2022 award gala take place?

You can also read:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #game #minutes #summary #victory

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Wagner is apparently building the next camp in Belarus

Wagner is apparently building the next camp in Belarus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result