Did you miss the Colombia game? See in four minutes the summary of the victory

The Colombian women’s soccer team played this Tuesday in Melbourne and achieved a historic qualification to the quarterfinals against the Jamaican team.

It was Catalina Usme who scored the goal, at minute 52, which has the team among the best 8 women’s teams in the world.

Colombia held the first 15 minutes and then took control of the ball. Jamaica’s tight defense has allowed few options.

Leicy Santos had the second, with a header. The ball crashed into the post.



This is how the quarterfinals of the tournament will be played

All matches, in Colombian time:

Thursday

Spain vs. Netherlands

8 p.m.

Stadium: Wellington Regional

Friday

Japan vs. Sweden

2:30 a.m.

Stadium: Eden Park (Auckland)

Saturday

England vs. Colombia

5:30 am

Stadium: Australia (Sydney)

