Did you miss the Colombia game? See in four minutes the summary of the victory

Colombia women’s team
The most important plays, Cata Usme’s goal, Leicy’s shovel, Pérez’s saves, everything.
The Colombian women’s soccer team played this Tuesday in Melbourne and achieved a historic qualification to the quarterfinals against the Jamaican team.
It was Catalina Usme who scored the goal, at minute 52, which has the team among the best 8 women’s teams in the world.
Colombia held the first 15 minutes and then took control of the ball. Jamaica’s tight defense has allowed few options.
Leicy Santos had the second, with a header. The ball crashed into the post.
Now, if you missed any of the key details of the matchup, here’s a compilation that can bring you up to speed.
This is how the quarterfinals of the tournament will be played
All matches, in Colombian time:
Thursday
Spain vs. Netherlands
8 p.m.
Stadium: Wellington Regional
Friday
Japan vs. Sweden
2:30 a.m.
Stadium: Eden Park (Auckland)
Saturday
England vs. Colombia
5:30 am
Stadium: Australia (Sydney)
