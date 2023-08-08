Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

A tent camp suspected of being used by Wagner mercenaries in Belarus, taken on July 7, 2023 in the Asipovichy district. Now another camp is apparently to be set up (symbol image). © IMAGO/Natalya Talanova / ITAR-TASS

4,000 Wagner mercenaries are already stationed at the “Achilles heel of NATO”. Now a new camp for around 1,000 of the unit’s fighters is to be added near the Ukrainian border.

Zyabrovka – The presence of the Russian Wagner mercenaries in Belarus is apparently expanding: Only around 40 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, construction of another camp for a thousand fighters of the mercenary army has begun, it was said in a report by the National Center of Resistance of Ukraine on Tuesday (8 August). Behind this is probably a certain calculation by Moscow.

Another Wagner camp under construction in Belarus: this time near the Ukrainian border

According to the report, the new Wagner camp is being built at the Zyabrowka airfield near the Belarusian border town of Gomel and will be built to host “subversive activities” on the border with Belarus in the future Ukraine “Simulate” is the concern of the Ukrainian resistance center. This hybrid warfare serves the purpose of putting pressure on the countries of the European Union exercise and get them to express their support for Kyiv in the Ukraine war drive back.

In Chernihiv, Ukraine, around 100 kilometers away, and in Sumy Oblast, according to Ukrainian sources, sabotage units had already tried to cross the border in mid-July – but without success. The resistance center previously reported that the Wagner Group was recruiting fighters in Belarus. The prerequisite for admission is that the new recruits agree to take part in combat operations in the NATO countries Lithuania and Poland. The information could not initially be independently verified.

Poland and Lithuania fear provocations on NATO’s eastern flank and are stepping up border controls

A look at the map shows that the Wagner camps appear to be set up in strategic locations. While the camp currently under construction is near the Ukrainian border, at least 4,000 Wagner fighters are already stationed near the Suwalki Line. This is the name of the border between Poland and Lithuania, which is considered to be NATO’s Achilles’ heel. Concerned about tensions with neighboring Belarus and Wagner activities, Warsaw and Vilnius are planning increased protection and even a possible closure of their borders.

There are fears, for example, that mercenaries from the private army could cross the border illegally disguised as migrants. Commandos that break through the border, attack and then return to Belarus are also considered a possible threat by military experts. The troops of the private army of mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin were resettled to Belarus after a failed uprising against Moscow and a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin.