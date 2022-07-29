After months of waiting, the reboot of “Rebel” has premiered on Netflix. This new installment, made up of eight chapters in total, shows us unexpected challenges for the members of the gang led by Jana Cohen, who face each other to get a unique opportunity to make their dreams come true.

With the great emotion involved and some loose ends left by this second cycle of this reboot, fans wonder if there will be a third season. Here we tell you everything that is known.

Will “Rebelde” have a third season?

For now, Netflix has not officially detailed whether there will be “Rebel 3”. Even so, the last few episodes left some stories up in the air, such as the final decision of Luke about his musical destiny, the romantic rebirth between jana Y Stephenthe potential arrival of a new band and more.

However, this is the only indication that there will be a continuation. In January of this year, the actor Leonard of Lozanne (Marcelo Colucci in fiction) spoke with GQ magazine and gave an unexpected and quite hopeful piece of information for the followers of this new version of RBD.

“I will be in the second season. It’s already filmed They already authorized the third one, which we will probably start filming in the summer”, Lozanne said. However, it remains to be seen if they do not cancel the production, since the rating numbers would not have necessarily been as expected.

If a third installment of the title is officially given, it is likely that the new chapters will reach streaming by 2023.

Main cast of “Rebelde”, the Netflix reboot. Photo: SoyRebeldeNetflix/Instagram

“Rebel”, season 3 – characters

If it starts up, for now it is not known which characters will make up the cast of “Rebel 3”. However, it is expected that we will see the protagonists Franco Masini (Luka Colucci), Azul Guaita (Jana Cohen), Sergio Mayer Mori (Esteban), Andrea Chaparro (‘MJ’ Sevilla), Jerónimo Cantillo (‘Dixon’ Álvarez), Lizeth Selene (‘Andi’ Agosti), Giovanna Grigio (Emilia Ali) and Alejandro Puente (Sebastián Langarica).

Meanwhile, Saak could reprise his role as Okane, whose presence in the second season of the series has stolen the attention of fans.