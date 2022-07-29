It is a fact that despite constant trying, Google Stadia It has not finished fitting into the video game industry, since cloud gaming is not as approached as many might think. And now, according to a new rumor, the end of the platform could be very close, this after being in business for a very short time.

According to this rumour, Google has lost hope with Stadia, and the service will be closed at the end of the summer. A since-deleted post was reported on reddit by a user claiming to be in contact with a company employee. Although this is only speculation, so the information should only be taken with a grain of salt.

🤔”End of Summer” Community prediction: pic.twitter.com/utUAZJs6iJ — Killed by Google 🌻🇺🇦 (@killedbygoogle) July 28, 2022

In his words, Stadia will close at the end of summer with servers and services that will not be transferred. All users will be notified 30-60 days in advance, and the last month will be available free to everyone. There will even be refunds for those who paid annual subscriptions, they will even receive compensation for the inconveniences that have been generated.

For now Google He has not come out to give statements regarding the facts, but it is somewhat suspicious that the user deleted his publication from Reddit a few of going viral on the page. For its part, this may clash with the idea that Stadia will officially arrive Mexicosomething that the company confirmed a few weeks ago.

Remember, this is just a rumour.

Via: every eye