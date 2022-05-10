Roger Balduino yesterday as part of theIsland of the Famous was beaten by Ilary Blasi for behavior in recent days not covered by the regulation.

The Brazilian model tried to bribe the island’s doctor into delivering a note to Estefania Bernal which is located on Playa Sgamada. Obviously the production noticed everything and yesterday Ilary talked about it with Roger.

“There is a castaway who violated the rules and now I’ll explain everything. These days Roger has been trying to outwit the spirit of the Island. Do you think we didn’t catch him? Obviously yes, and now we are going to get some explanations. I laugh a little Roger, because we caught you. You have committed an infraction. Do you know what I’m talking about I’m sure, can’t you think of anything? You tried to bribe the doctor by giving him a note to send to Estefania on Playa Sgamada. Do you know that this cannot be done? “ – said Ilary who then also read the contents of the letter.

Source: web

The content of the letter written by Roger Balduino to Estefania

“Hello Leoparua. I miss your hugs, your kisses, sleeping together all night. I miss you. Te extrano gatina safada and I wait for you here on our island, besos. Bom bom love my gostosa“.

Roger realized he had a big deal and apologized to everyone. “I know this couldn’t be done, I’m very sorry. At that moment I let myself be carried away by instinct and wrote this letter. I’m sorry I didn’t think too much about it. Can I meet Estefania?“.

This time the production preferred to overlook it by not taking any measures, but obviously Roger was not allowed to meet Estefania.

“So Roger don’t get smart with us anymore. This time you get away with it, because love wins over everything. However, there is a bit of iron and a bit of feather. We turned a blind eye to this time and that’s it. If you can meet Estefania? If okay mo nun t’enlarge. Yes, of course, we organize a romantic dinner for you and we make you find a hut, of course, of course, kisses, if bye. Now that where do we do the women’s reward test?“- Ilary’s words with his usual irony.