A financial report from Sony has just revealed some data on the sales of the console playstation 5 The new-gen hardware fell short of its second-year sales forecasts. The main reason is the continuous lack of components for its creation.

According to the same report, 19.3 million PlayStation 5s were sold during fiscal year 2021. Although it sounds like good numbers, actually They were 3.3 million less than Sony expected. Unfortunately, the end of the component shortage is not in sight, so this trend in sales could continue.

In fact, Sony knows the problems that cause this situation. That is why in February 2022 they reported that they had lowered their sales forecasts. Although the demand for PlayStation 5 is high, the companies that create them cannot meet the supply.

It’s not all bad news. In fact, Sony reports that it plans to ship a total of 18 million new consoles worldwide. This could increase the supply of Playstation 5 that are for sale and finally some buyers will be able to acquire the elusive console.

This would be for the next fiscal year, which ends in March 2023. If he continues with his plan, it is expected that double the amount of Playstation 5 that are on the market right now.

PlayStation 5 is not the only one affected by the shortage

The shortage of components to manufacture different hardware is another consequence of the pandemic. This not only affected Sony and its PlayStation 5. It is also being a problem for Nintendo and Microsoft with their Xbox.

The situation is so critical that it seems that the shortage could last until at least 2024, according to experts. It should be noted that not only video game consoles are affected by this problem. Also manufacturers of cars, computers and smart devices suffer from not having enough components. Do you think everything will be normalized in a few years? Tell us in the comments.

