The suspension of only two matches also causes incomprehension for Dick Lukkien. “Our player is still out for at least two months. It hit pretty good. That suspension, everyone agrees on that, that makes no sense”, said FC Emmen’s trainer before the cup match at PSV. ,,I absolutely believe that Mauro did not deliberately injure him. in our dressing room, but if you tackle at the back you take a big risk of injuring someone, and if you only get two games for that, I don’t think that’s normal.”
Premier League numbers
View all videos about the Eredivisie, all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!
goal alert
Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal scored by your selected club within five minutes during matches. Also follow all the (international) football of today in our live football center.
#Dick #Lukkien #understand #Mauro #Júniors #twomatch #suspension #player #months
Leave a Reply