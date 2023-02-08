McLaren celebrates 60 years since its foundation with a renewed name of its car. In fact, the team has decided not to follow the numerical progression begun in 1981 (when the MP4/1 raced). The 2023 car will in fact honor the history of the company, founded in 1963, and will be called McLaren MCL60.

The team announced it with this short social video.

Proud of our past. Embracing our present. Shaping our future. 👊 A special name for a special year. #MCL60 coming 🔜 👀 pic.twitter.com/GRopoUh2At — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 8, 2023

“Proud of our past. We embrace our present. We shape our future. A special name for a special year“McLaren commented on their social channels. The 2023 car will be unveiled on Monday 13 February, the only day in which more than one car will be unveiled. It is in fact the same day that Aston Martin will show up.