Coahuila.- Dibanhi, with an i, is a young woman who disappeared ten months ago in the municipality of TorreónCoahuila, her mother asks for help to find her, asks the authorities to help her as they did in the case of Debanhi, in Nuevo León.

Jovanna Dibanhi Aguilar Pérez, 22 years old, disappeared on June 25, 2021 in Torreón, Coahuilahis family has not stopped looking for him despite the difficulties that the authorities themselves have put in order to find her, given this situation her mother wonders what is the difference between her daughter’s case and Debanhi’s.

Dibanhi’s mother announced that since the first day her daughter disappeared, the Coahuila authorities have not helped in the search, putting up excuses.

“They told me -the authorities-, as well as: Get in line, ma’am- There are many like you who have been looking for more years.”

The lady also pointed out that she has asked the authorities because in Nuevo León they did many things to find Debanhi and nothing for her daughter, to which they told her that in that state “they have more resources.”

Apart from the suffering of not having her daughter and not having the support of the authorities, Dibanhi’s mother mentioned that the prosecution has threatened and intimidated hertelling him not to investigate on his own, not to question and to be careful in speaking to the media.”

Two weeks after Dibanhi disappeared, her father received a call where a scream from the young woman could be heard. When this happened, they went to the Public Ministry to tell them what had happened.

However, the authorities only took the phone number and returned the call. In 2022, the Coahuila authorities investigated the house where he lived with his partner, who fled after the disappearance of jovanna dibanhi