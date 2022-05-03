HS Helsinki To everyone’s surprise, the school chef won the prestigious awards in the restaurant industry – Who is the “Magic Marjo” whose name is whispered along Kallio?

Marjo Niskanen is a kitchen professional who high school students invite to their lawyers, meet after graduation and praise from earth to heaven.

“In him is something magical. ”

“During her work day, she laughs, listens, encourages, guides and comforts.”

“He’s an adult that is told to subsequent students, students talk about him to his friends and family.”

“She’s the queen of the canteen.”

Among other things with these words, the food service manager at Kallio High School Marjo Niska was filmed at the “Oscar Gala” in the professional kitchen and restaurant industry in April. At the gala, he won two industry Pro Awards.

Who is this queen of the canteen, which students also call “Super-Marjo,” “Magic Marjo,” and “Marjo the Queen”?

Marjo Niska was praised for bringing a service attitude to a place where it is not always considered necessary. Screenshot of the Service Center Helsinki Facebook page.

During her work day, “Super-Marjo” comforts and laughs. He inquires about students ’affiliations. Many he remembers by name, where these are sometimes surprised.

The recipe works. Sometimes Niskanen receives so many invitations to graduating students’ parties that he will only look at lawyers together as a compromise. He has amassed a painting full of student pictures. She has ended up with student quizzes and auxiliary songs that usually only sing about teachers.

In twelve years, Niskane has become Kallio’s own legend. A few years ago, it became clear to Niskanen that older students were telling first-year students about the awesome Marjo in the canteen.

“It’s kind of incomprehensible,” says Niskanen.

He can’t fully explain himself why he’s so popular.

“I’m open and talkative myself. Maybe then it’s easy for students to contact me too. ”

At the end of the line are Marjo Niskanen’s “Oscars” and a diploma.

One It’s time for Niskan’s secrets. He never tells young people that now is not the time to talk. She has been compared to a missing sister or mother figure.

“For some, I’m the kind of guy who is sometimes talked to and told about really personal things.”

The other is customer service.

“I strive to treat everyone in exactly the same way. All students are just as valuable because they are my clients, though. ”

When he says this, Niskanen emphasizes the word customers.

Good feedback has also come from the fact that Niskanen always presents his wishes and requests kindly.

“That’s why I might make things work here when I don’t tell you to.”

Twelve During her rock years, Niskanen has witnessed a major change in young people’s eating habits.

Kallio High School is known as a high school, where vegetarianism has also traditionally been more popular than elsewhere. Niskanen recalls that when he started in Kallio, there was one vegan. There are now 40-50 of them, and the number is rising every year.

He does not know exactly the number of vegetarians, as vegetarian food is available to everyone, but its sales are higher than meat dishes.

“Fish sticks seem to be the only food that goes more than vegetarian food,” he says.

Milk sales have also fallen radically. When Niskanen started in 2009, one hundred liters of milk could come to school a week. Now ten liters of milk is enough for at least two days.

In 2013, one of the former students of Kallio High School, singer-songwriter Vesta, painted a recognition for Marjo, which now decorates the wall of the canteen.

Niskanen is dealing and exchanging affiliations with many alumni. Some former students living abroad put a message to Niskan when they visit Finland.

Niskanen says that he is proud of the young people who are pursuing their dreams.

“I haven’t raised them, but I’ve been here on their journey. And there is a huge wealth to be here and to see what they become. ”

“ “Such comments were the most wonderful, saying that the school dining situation could never have been imagined as it is here.”

When the employer, Palvelukeskus Helsinki, announced Niskanen’s candidacy for the Pro award competition, one of the students announced that he would become Marjo’s campaign manager. He did an obviously impressive job: The jury received 288 messages from former and current students at Kallio High School.

The jury said it was moved to read the students ’comments on why“ our Marjon ”should be winning the recognition award.

Marjo also got the comments to read to herself.

“Such comments were the most wonderful, saying that the school dining situation could never have been imagined as it is here. Or that there has always been an idea that they are just some type out there in the kitchen. ”

With the students, he has promised to celebrate the victory and plans to keep his promises.

“Yes, somehow I remember them. Without these students, teachers and Kallio High School, you would not have been able to come to me. ”

And what can be expected from Niskanen’s future?

“I’ve been joking for years that I’m here in Kallio until retirement age. And now that I have those two columns in that armpit, I will be able to handle them again for at least the next 12 years. ”