The Ministers of Labor and Economy, Yolanda Diaz and Carlos Bodythey will meet this afternoon to try to unblock the situation of the reduction of working hours, in the midst of the conflict within the Government that both are protagonists. Although Economy initially publicly rejected the meeting, they have rectified by ensuring that the meeting will be held this afternoon.

The second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diazhas requested a meeting this afternoon with the Minister of Economy, Carlos Corpo, to clarify the reasons why the reduction of the working day to 37.5 hours per week has not yet been urgently processed, as confirmed to Europa Press in Ministry sources.

Díaz wants the meeting to be held today with the intention of defending compliance with the government agreement signed between Sumar and the PSOE so that the 37.5-hour day comes into force in 2025, as specified in the agreement.

The second vice president wants the agreement signed with the CCOO and UGT unions for the 37.5 hour week to be processed without changes and urgently in the Council of Ministers.









“Social dialogue and its results must be scrupulously respected in a social and democratic State of law, as required by the ILO conventions of which Spain is a member,” the same sources have stated.

Rejection at first instance, but Economy gives in

After learning of Díaz’s request, sources from the Ministry of Economy have indicated that “today is the day to talk about dwelling«, for the event that is being held this Monday and in which the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, plans to announce new measures.

However, the same sources have reported that Minister Carlos Corpo will be “delighted«to maintain as many meetings as are necessary to achieve this »shared objective« of the reduction of working hours, so that the necessary guarantees are given to make it an effective reality as soon as possible.

«The agendas will have to be organized to hold the meeting. The teams are in contact for this,” they have assured from the Department that directs Body.

Finally, ministerial sources have indicated that the meeting will be held this afternoonemphasizing that “the reduction of working hours is a priority and a commitment of the government”, as well as that “they work to carry it out in the best possible way.”