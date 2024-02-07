Mauro Balhessai Mauro Balhessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 02/07/2024 – 18:50

Since November 2023, the Uber implemented on its platform an option to race aimed at teenagers. Still as a pilot project, the resource was developed with the aim of allowing parents or guardians to invite teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 under their care to create an account on the application and, in this way, allow young people to request their own trips.

O resource emerged from an alternative for young people to move around cities under the supervision of those responsible. A survey carried out by Uber in the United States revealed that half of those responsible for teenagers reported having had to choose between taking their children somewhere and going to a professional appointment.

“We know that parents or guardians are unable to take their teenagers to all their activities all the time, and that app transport can be a safe alternative for people to get around. AND Whether your teenager is going to school or returning home after sports training, the person responsible will receive notifications in real time and will be able to follow the trip on their own cell phone, explains Sílvia Penna, general director of Uber in Brazil, to the press.

Where does it work?

It is worth noting that the feature has already been launched in other countries, such as the United States and Canada. Here, it is available in the cities of Campinas (SP), Sorocaba (SP), São José dos Campos (SP), Santos (SP), Cuiabá (MT), Curitiba (PR), Florianópolis (SC), Belo Horizonte ( MG), Campo Grande (MS), Goiânia (GO), Porto Alegre (RS), Recife (PE) and Vitória (ES).

See step by step how to set up an account Uber Teenagers:

Through the family profile in the Uber the person responsible invites the teenager to create an account;

the person responsible invites the teenager to create an account; The young person will then receive a link to download the app on their cell phone;

Then, they must create their new teen account and complete the mandatory safety educational content process;

The young person's account will be linked to the guardian's profile;

Once the process is complete, teenagers can request trips on their own.

Security features

Users also automatically rely on the app's security features. See below how each one works:

U-Accompanies: guardians stay informed with real-time updates, whenever the teenager requests a trip, including the name of the driver and vehicle information, for example.

U-Code: to get into the car, the teenager must always provide the driver with a unique code for that trip.

U-Help: There are sensors and GPS data to detect if there has been a change of route, unexpected stop or end of the race early. If this happens, the application Uber will automatically send a message to your teen and driver partner to make sure they are okay and offer additional in-app resources to seek help.

U-Audio: the audio recording feature of Uber, in turn, allows users to record audio of their trips through the app. Uber emphasizes that no one (driver, teenage user or guardians, nor the Uber) has access to the recording unless the user who made the recording decides to open a security-related ticket and attach the audio file as evidence. Only in this case, the support team at Uberwhich has the encryption key, can access the recording.