Spain needs at least 100,000 more nurses than it has to equal the average of European countries. While in our country the ratios are 6.3 nurses per thousand inhabitants, the average in the European Union is 8.5 per thousand inhabitants. In recent years, however, the increase in these professionals has been notable, since between 2014 and 2022 they increased by 11 percent in Primary Care, 36.9% in emergencies and 27.2 percent in care. hospitable Even so, it is estimated that with this rate of growth it would take between 22 and 29 years to reach the desired figure.

This is extracted from the report ‘Current situation and estimate of the need for nurses in Spain, 2024’, presented this Monday by the Ministry of Health, which leaves another worrying data: 39.4% of the nurses surveyed in the study ‘Situation labor market and needs perceived by nurses in Spain 2024’ expresses his intention to leave the profession in the next 10 years.

Currently, according to the INE, there are 345,969 nurses in Spain. But the specialties are still not fully implemented in the system. With data from the General Nursing Council, as of November 9, 2023, there were 46,114 specialist nurses in one of the seven recognized specialties: midwives, mental health nursing, occupational nursing, pediatric nursing, geriatric nursing, family and community nursing, and nursing. medical-surgical. Of these, only the first two are practically implemented in all the autonomous communities.

In addition, there are movements of professionals between autonomies. 83.7% of the contracts of these professionals in 2023 were signed with nurses who stayed in their community of origin, but in 4,257 contracts the health workers moved to other regions. Catalonia, Madrid, Navarra and the Basque Country were the ones that received the most professionals from other regions, while Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León were the ones that lost the most.









