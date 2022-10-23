A story about video games and research arrives in the Game to Human (G2H) section of the institutional website of IIDEA, the association of the Italian video game sector, and how a European challenge is starting from Milan to find new tools to diagnose dyslexia faster and less invasively. In recent years, general knowledge relating to dyslexia has made great strides, and increasingly difficulties in daily life that in the past were often attributed to children’s laziness are correctly identified as possible symptoms of this disorder. However, for this to happen, a great sensitivity on the part of the parents is required or that the child is already of school age, when it is easier to identify it. To arrive at an early diagnosis without stressing the children, according to the SAE Institute in Milan, it is possible to use a video game. “We had started to internally develop a project that would allow us to find an effective way to reduce performance anxiety in the subjects of the screening, creating a playful and protected context to test some indicators, but we had to face the difficulties associated with funding and timing ”, explains Alessandra Micalizzi, professor and researcher at the SAE Institute in Milan. “Thanks to the possibility of accessing the CEI (Central European Initiative) call, however, we were able to return to reflect on the initial idea and open new paths by involving international partners in the creation of #Playseriusly, a project in which developers, game designers, artists and psychologists and psychologists will be able to build their own teams and participate in a creative challenge with a very precious purpose “.

#Playseriously is an international hackathon, which involves, in addition to the SAE Institute in Milan, five other educational institutions in as many countries of South East Europe. On November 12, from 9:00 to 18:30, students, Alumni and junior professionals from the game world and other humanistic disciplines will compete to create a so-called “applied game”, a game with educational purposes, which must become a non-invasive and especially inclusive for the screening of dyslexia in the preschool phase (5-7 years). In addition to the SAE Institute Milan, SAE Institute Belgrade (Serbia), Babes-Bolyai University (Romania), University of Banjia Luka (Bosnia and Herzegovina), University of Crne Gore (Montenegro) and University of Szeged (Hungary) were involved. These realities were then joined by Play-Ability, the first Italian association that deals with research and development projects in the psycho-social field through videogames and gaming in general, and Hogrefe, an Italian and international publishing house that publishes tests dedicated to screening and diagnosis in the ASD. AIRIPA, the Italian association representing psychologists dealing with dyslexia, was also involved with the sponsorship of the event, part of the Milan Digital Week calendar. Registrations will close on October 31, for more information on the initiative you can visit this site.