,,Early in the afternoon, a boat from the National Underwater Search Team is heading that way. That has to do with the tide, then it becomes low water,” explains the spokesperson for the National Unit. That is the same boat that the police also searched on Saturday. For the time being, on Sunday afternoon, sonar equipment will not be searched immediately. ,,Sonar is really systematically searched for a certain area, now the search is done by sight. Because it’s really like looking for a needle in a haystack.”

The Coast Guard said earlier that the chance that the missing persons are still alive is very small. With the low water, the police hope that the bodies will be visible on sandbanks, for example. There are many sandbanks around the fairway, according to the spokesperson.

Saturday was also searched by many people, including a team of 23 people from volunteer organization Search and Rescue Netherlands (SAR) who drove quad bikes along the beach and had drones with them. The team will not return on Sunday, as there was no room on the ferry for SAR’s people and equipment. See also The head of Dagestan expressed condolences to the family of the deceased Gadzhimagomedov

According to the police spokesperson, the search is ongoing on the island. “Extra rounds are being made over the beaches to gain visibility.” The police also say that everyone is free to join the search on the island and again calls on the professional and pleasure craft to join the search on the water.

The police say they are checking every day whether the search continues. That depends on a number of factors, including the weather and whether it is safe to set sail.

#Search #missing #boat #accident #Terschelling #continues #Sunday #afternoon