In the series “even the eye wants its part”, apparently a considerable number of players Diablo 4 The costumes and other character customization items included in the season passes and on sale in the game’s internal store are very tempting, so much so that the microtransactions have generated a total of $150 million in box office receipts.
At least that’s what product manager Harrison Froeschke’s LinkedIn profile indicates, as he claims Diablo 4 has achieved over a billion dollars in revenue “from pre-orders to the first expansion”, of which about 150 million dollars came from microtransactions, so we’re talking about a figure between 10 and 15% of the total.
High numbers awaiting Vessel of the Hatred
In all this, it is clearly not the huge overall revenues of Diablo 4 that are surprising, which has also conquered the record for the fastest-selling Blizzard game ever, but rather the high earnings from microtransactions, which demonstrates why many developers are increasingly focusing on this model for maximize profits with content at very low production costs, even in titles sold at full price.
Diablo 4 revenues are obviously set to increase in the coming months thanks to the launch of the long-awaited expansion Vessel of the Hatredscheduled for October 8 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and One. We recently interviewed the developers at Blizzard, who talked to us about the new class and the endgame content coming with the DLC.
