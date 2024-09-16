In the series “even the eye wants its part”, apparently a considerable number of players Diablo 4 The costumes and other character customization items included in the season passes and on sale in the game’s internal store are very tempting, so much so that the microtransactions have generated a total of $150 million in box office receipts.

At least that’s what product manager Harrison Froeschke’s LinkedIn profile indicates, as he claims Diablo 4 has achieved over a billion dollars in revenue “from pre-orders to the first expansion”, of which about 150 million dollars came from microtransactions, so we’re talking about a figure between 10 and 15% of the total.